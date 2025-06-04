Preparing humans for life on the Moon and Mars

The human body is not designed for space.

Before sending people into deep space, it is important to understand how radiation, microgravity, and extreme temperatures affect cells and tissues.

Radiation can cause DNA mutations, cataracts, cancer, and other health issues. According to the European Space Agency, a crew member on a mission to Mars would receive in one day the same radiation dose as on Earth in a whole year.

Due to weightlessness and prolonged time in confined spaces, astronauts lose about 1% of bone mineral density per month, increasing fracture risk. Fluid shifts in the body can impair vision, and kidney function may also be affected.

Medical care in space

Providing medical care remotely is a crucial aspect of space missions. However, during a trip to Mars, signals can take up to 20 minutes one way. In emergencies, such as a heart attack, this delay could be life-threatening.

Scientists are developing AI-based systems that can analyze symptoms and offer recommendations without input from Earth-based specialists. Still, these technologies require exceptional reliability and the ability to be maintained in space conditions.

Photo credit: SpaceX

Another challenge is medication. On the ISS, astronauts take an average of four different drugs weekly, ranging from painkillers to sleep aids. Most medicines have a shelf life of less than three years, too short for a Mars mission that could last longer. Up to 98% of supplies might expire before the crew returns.

Additionally, space conditions such as temperature, radiation, and humidity affect the chemical composition and effectiveness of drugs. For example, astronauts have taken repeat doses of sleep medication in nearly 20% of cases, possibly due to changes in how the drugs work in orbit.

Psychological challenges

Isolation, limited social interaction, equipment noise, stress, and disrupted sleep can all significantly affect the crew’s mental health. To support astronauts psychologically, technologies such as lighting systems to regulate circadian rhythms and virtual reality tools to manage stress are being used. These solutions are currently tested in ground-based “analog” missions and will be further refined on lunar orbit missions.

Food supply

For long-duration missions, simply bringing food supplies is not enough. The trip to Mars alone can take up to 10 months. Conditions on the Moon and Mars are extreme, with temperatures ranging from +121 to −133°C, high radiation levels, and soil unsuitable for farming.

In response, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency launched the Deep Space Food Challenge, encouraging the development of autonomous systems to grow fruits and vegetables with minimal resources. There is also ongoing research into using genetically modified microorganisms grown in bioreactors to produce essential nutrients.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Elon Musk’s Starship spacecraft could attempt its first uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of next year.