Western Europe records hottest June as global temperatures near record highs, Copernicus says

Western Europe recorded an average June temperature of 20.74°C, or 3.06°C above the 1991 to 2020 average. The previous regional June record, set in 2025, was surpassed.

Across Europe as a whole, June ranked as the continent's second warmest on record. The average land temperature reached 19.14°C, which was 1.78°C above the long-term average.

Globally, the average surface air temperature reached 16.54°C, making June 2026 the second warmest June in the ERA5 dataset after June 2024. It was 0.56°C above the 1991 to 2020 average and 1.39°C higher than estimated pre-industrial levels.

Copernicus also reported the highest June sea surface temperatures ever recorded for the extra-polar oceans. The average sea surface temperature reached 20.86°C, exceeding the previous June record set in 2024 by 0.01°C. Scientists said the unusually warm oceans were partly linked to the development of strong El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, which are expected to intensify in the coming months.

The June heatwave followed another period of extreme heat in May, with a new heatwave already developing in early July. According to the report, the repeated episodes of extreme heat contributed to heat-related deaths and highlighted the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves across Europe.

The combination of prolonged heat and below-average rainfall also worsened drought conditions across much of western and central Europe. Dry soils, which had already developed during May, increased wildfire risk, particularly in the Iberian Peninsula and southern France. River flows were also below average across large parts of France, central and eastern Europe.

In contrast, wetter than average conditions were observed in Iceland, Ireland, much of the United Kingdom, the Baltic States, Greece and areas north of the Caspian Sea, where heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in some places.

The report also found that Arctic sea ice extent in June was about 5% below average, making it the sixth lowest June on record, while Antarctic sea ice extent was around 8% below average, also ranking sixth lowest for the month.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France recorded the hottest night since 1940s.