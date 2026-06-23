France records hottest night since 1940s

According to Meteo-France, 54 departments in mainland France were placed under red heatwave alert, the highest alert level, on Tuesday, while 35 departments were placed under orange alert.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday that around 40 people have drowned in France since June 18, mostly young people, news channel BFMTV reported.

He also said that an interministerial crisis unit has been mobilized to respond to the heatwave.

Earlier, it was reported that Europe is facing one of its most intense early summer heatwaves in recent years.