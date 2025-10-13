Well-known K-pop group performs Kazakh hit at Silk Way Star in Astana

This time artists performed songs from other countries in their original languages. One of the highlights is the Korean group Kandis' performance of a heartfelt rendition of the popular Kazakh song Dem Alam.

Michelle Joseph from Mongolia and Yazmin Aziz from Malaysia tied for first place, each scoring 120 points.

Currently, Kazakhstan tops the ranking following the first four episodes of the Silk Way Star international vocal competition with 470 points, followed by Mongolia – 450, Malaysia – 450, Georgia – 448, Uzbekistan – 448, Armenia – 444, China – 442, Tajikistan – 438, Kyrgyzstan – 424, and South Korea – 416.

Notably, no contestants were eliminated after this round.

A week ago, all the contestants performed Kazakh hits in their native languages. Turkmenistan’s signer Dovran Shammyyev was eliminated from the project after the third episode of the Silk Way Star competition.

The Silk Way Star is the first Asian vocal competition, bringing together singers from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

New episodes are broadcast every Saturday at 08:00 pm. on Jibek Joly TV.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV Channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes — 50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.