Welcomed like family: Silk Way Star contestants share impressions of Kazakhstan

The contestants noted that they were greeted at the airport with flowers, dombra performances, and treats, as if they were long-awaited family members.

Singer Avtandil Abeslamidze from Georgia emphasized that he saw in the Kazakh people something close to his own:

Photo credit: Kazinform

"Just as we Georgians honor our families, you in Kazakhstan treat your loved ones with sincerity. Three things impressed me about Astana: first and foremost, the cleanliness. That's very important to me. Secondly, seeing the city's development. I know what the capital was like in 2018, and I noticed how much it has changed. You are constantly moving forward. I sincerely wish you success and continued growth!"

Madinabonu Adilova from Uzbekistan, who was visiting Kazakhstan for the first time, said she felt at home.

Photo credit: Kazinform

"I've never had such a warm welcome anywhere. I was so happy, as if I returned to Tashkent," she shared. "No one has ever greeted me at the airport like they did in Astana."

As Fakhriddin Hakimov, a contestant from Tajikistan, admitted, visiting Kazakhstan was a personal goal of his.

Photo credit: Kazinform

"I'm very excited to be in Kazakhstan because it was one of my goals. The people here are very hospitable, and I received a very warm welcome. I thank you from the bottom of my heart! My love for Kazakhstan is special. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have many things in common. We have a similar culture, from traditions to similarities in our cuisines, and I haven't noticed any major differences. Everything feels very close," he said.

Zhang Hexuan from China highlighted that the encounter with the dombra became a symbol of the warm-heartedness of the Kazakh people for him:

Photo credit: Kazinform

"I was greeted with flowers and delicious treats. I experienced the extraordinary hospitality of the Kazakh people. The Opera and Ballet Theater, the EXPO Sphere, and the modern buildings of Astana amazed me with their beauty."

The family and friends of Saro Gevorgyan from Armenia were touched by the warm welcome given to the Silk Way Star contestants in Kazakhstan, having seen moments of the meeting on social media.

Photo credit: Kazinform

"The customs and traditions of the Kazakh and Armenian people, their hospitality, the modesty of the girls, the courage of the boys, and other values are similar. I really liked the baursaks and the meat," the singer said. "I had heard a lot about their meat before, but when I tasted it, I was amazed. Most of all, I liked the baursaks and Kazakhstan chocolate."

Performer Michelle Joseph from Mongolia emphasized the cultural kinship of the two peoples:

Photo credit: Kazinform

"I noticed that Kazakhs and Mongols have many similarities, such as the yurt, baursaks, and other things. Kazakh national dishes resemble Mongolian ones. For example, the meat. I think this is due to our shared nomadic traditions. There are also many similarities in dairy products."

As earlier reported, the first stage of Silk Way Star concluded on September 21, with each of the 12 contestants performing a song in their native language. A unique feature of the opening round was that no participants were eliminated — all will continue competing for the grand prize.

The international project includes 10 episodes, each lasting over 100 minutes, and is broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes—50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.