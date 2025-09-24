Uzbek singer stuns judges at Silk Way Star International Music Contest in Kazakhstan

A graduate of the Batyr Zakirov Institute of Pop Art at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan, Madinabonu Adilova chose to showcase her skills in pop and jazz vocals.

In the first round, she performed the song “Ketaver”, moving both the audience and judges with her deep and emotional delivery. Her performance left a particularly strong impression on Georgian judge Dato Kenchiashvili, becoming one of the most memorable moments of the episode.

Earlier, she took part in the International Jazz Festival in Tashkent, won international competitions, and reached the semifinals of The Voice Uzbekistan 2024, where she was recognized for her expressive vocal tone.

At Silk Way Star, Madinabonu Adilova demonstrated exceptional vocal ability and stage charisma. She scored 122 points, earning second place, just behind the contestant from Malaysia. Music critics praised her ability to blend jazz improvisation with pop stylings, creating the feel of a live, immersive performance.

She actively shares behind-the-scenes moments on her social media.

The first stage of Silk Way Star concluded on September 21, with each of the 12 contestants performing a song in their native language. A unique feature of the opening round was that no participants were eliminated — all will continue competing for the grand prize.

The international project includes 10 episodes, each lasting over 100 minutes, and is broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes—50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.