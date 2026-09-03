Volkswagen plans to end production at four German plants

German WirtschaftsWoche, which obtained and reviewed a confidential 147-page report prepared for Volkswagen’s supervisory board, said the plan concerns plants in Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Audi’s Neckarsulm facility.

According to the report, vehicle production would end in Emden and Zwickau in 2031, Hanover in 2032 and Neckarsulm in 2034. Volkswagen previously agreed with unions not to close German plants before the end of this decade.

The document reportedly warns that “the existing business models and structures are no longer sufficient to ensure the long-term competitiveness and profitability of the Volkswagen Group.”

Production would be redistributed to other European factories. The next-generation ID. Tiguan is reportedly set to move from Zwickau to Škoda’s Mladá Boleslav plant in Czechia, while Audi Q4 e-tron production would shift to Bratislava, Slovakia. Future people-mover production from Hanover would move to Poznań, Poland.

The report also forecasts Volkswagen Group’s global sales falling to around 8.5 million vehicles in 2026.

The plans have drawn criticism from unions and regional officials.

“We will fight together for the future of our locations,” Zwickau works council chairman Mario Albert said, adding that management would not make such decisions alone.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board has yet to make a final decision on the proposed plant closures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Volkswagen Group could cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide amid weaker sales and growing competition.