Volkswagen warns up to 100,000 jobs could be at risk

Chief Executive Oliver Blume told employees that around 50,000 additional positions could theoretically be eliminated, on top of approximately 50,000 job cuts already agreed across the group, including at Audi and Porsche.

“We are currently assessing across all brands, companies, and regions how many adjustments are actually necessary and feasible,” Blume said.

Volkswagen estimates that its costs are around 20% higher than those of comparable companies. Blume stressed that the final number of job losses remains uncertain, as savings could also be achieved by reducing labor and operating costs.

The group is also reportedly considering closing several factories in Germany and significantly reducing its vehicle range. Models potentially at risk include the Volkswagen Jetta and Taos, Skoda Fabia, Porsche Taycan and Cayenne Coupé, as well as selected Audi and Cupra vehicles. No final decisions on individual models have been announced.

Volkswagen’s operating result fell 14.3% year on year to 2.5 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, while vehicle sales declined by 7% to two million units. Its operating return on sales dropped from 3.7% to 3.3%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Volkswagen planned to cut around 50,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 as the automaker sought to reduce costs amid declining profits and intensifying global competition.