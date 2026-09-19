'Voice of the Era' gala marks Yermek Serkebayev's centenary at UNESCO in Paris

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the talks took place during events marking the 100th anniversary of Yermek Serkebayev, an outstanding opera singer and People's Artist of the USSR.

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The artist's anniversary has been included in the list of commemorative dates observed with UNESCO's participation in 2026.

Arman Kyrykbayev thanked UNESCO's leadership and Secretariat for supporting the initiative, noting the organization's significant contribution to the preservation and promotion of Kazakhstan's cultural heritage.

During the meeting, the sides discussed promising areas for further cooperation, including preparing new nominations for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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"At the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has submitted a request to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for a preliminary assessment of the serial nomination 'Sacred Wooden Architecture of Zhetisu: Heritage of Intercultural Dialogue and Sustainability.' It includes the Zharkent Mosque and the Ascension Cathedral," the ministry's press service said.

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Khaled El-Enany highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNESCO. The two sides paid particular attention to the activities of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty and its role in developing cooperation in Central Asia.

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The bilateral meeting was followed by the gala concert "Voice of the Era" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yermek Serkebayev, held at UNESCO headquarters. Guests included Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and the artist's family and friends.

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Opening the event, Minister Kyrykbayev emphasized the special significance of the prominent singer's creative legacy.

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"President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to strengthening cooperation with UNESCO and promoting national cultural heritage at the international level. It is a great honor for us to celebrate Yermek Serkebayev's anniversary at UNESCO headquarters. Yermek Serkebayev appeared on stages in nearly 50 countries, including France. Tonight's event continues his creative dialogue with international audiences," the minister said.

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Soloists, a choir, and a symphony orchestra of Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre took the stage. They performed works from Kazakh and world opera classics, including pieces from Serkebayev's repertoire.

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A special highlight of the evening was a performance by the artist's niece, renowned violinist Zhamilya Serkebayeva.

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Earlier this summer, a musical evening titled "Voice of the Century" was held in Astana to mark the 100th anniversary of the outstanding opera singer and People's Artist of Kazakhstan, Yermek Serkebayev. Guests at the anniversary evening received a congratulatory message from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who noted that Serkebayev was a unique talent who made a major contribution to the development of national art.