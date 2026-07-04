Kazakh capital marks 100th anniversary of Yermek Serkebayev

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the concert participants, read aloud by Deputy Prime Minister - Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva.

In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Yermek Serkebayev as a unique talent who elevated Kazakh and world opera, glorified national culture on international stages, and nurtured generations of students at the Kurmanzagy National Conservatory.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

The President emphasized that preserving Serkebayev’s legacy is a shared responsibility, noting that his centenary is included in UNESCO’s list of anniversaries.

The evening featured performances by members of Yermek Serkebayev’s family: Murat Serkebayev, Baigali Serkebayev, and Zhamilya Serkebayeva, symbolizing generational continuity.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Murat Serkebayev expressed gratitude to the President for his attention to culture and praised the high level of organization.

Baigali Serkebayev highlighted his father’s role in promoting Kazakhstan internationally and thanked organizers for the heartfelt tribute.

The concert included works from Serkebayev’s repertoire, now part of Kazakhstan’s musical heritage, alongside modern interpretations of beloved songs.

To note, Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, hosted a series of events honoring the 120th anniversary of Akhmet Zhubanov, renowned Kazakh composer, conductor, and musicologist.