Vladimir Putin calls for shared AI standards across EAEU

Speaking at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana, Putin said the event provides an effective platform for governments, businesses, and experts to develop new initiatives aimed at strengthening Eurasian integration.

“Integration brings real benefits to each member state of the Eurasian Union, contributes to economic growth and improves people’s well-being,” he said.

The Russian leader noted that the EAEU has already introduced common standards for data exchange in trade operations, unified digital commerce regulations, and electronic navigation systems.

“An integrated information system for the labor market is already functioning,” Putin stated.

He added that artificial intelligence technologies are fundamentally changing healthcare systems and decision making processes.

“In Moscow, for example, these tools are being actively introduced in healthcare,” Putin said. “A patient enters an ambulance, and while it is on the way, a complete medical profile is formed. By the time the patient arrives at the hospital, practically all information is already available, and decisions for further treatment are prepared.”

According to Putin, such technologies are radically transforming healthcare and many other sectors.

He stressed the importance of sharing best practices among EAEU countries and scaling successful digital solutions across the region.

“It is very important to combine efforts, implement the best practices, and replicate them,” he said.

Putin also highlighted Russia’s initiatives in international AI cooperation, including the establishment of the International Alliance in the Field of Artificial Intelligence and the International Conference on Computational Optimization.

“These structures have united business, scientific, and academic circles from many interested countries,” he noted.

The Russian President proposed holding a high-level AI meeting in Russia next year to discuss cooperation on sovereign artificial intelligence models and the creation of interconnected computing and energy infrastructure across Eurasia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Russia possesses significant competitive advantages in artificial intelligence development and called for closer cooperation among Eurasian Economic Union countries during the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.