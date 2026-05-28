Putin highlights Russia’s AI ambitions at Eurasian Forum

Addressing the plenary session, Putin noted that digitalization and AI technologies have become central issues for the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Artificial intelligence is a completely new but highly promising area of integration cooperation,” he said. “These are strategic technologies that are becoming an important factor in ensuring global competitiveness, economic growth, and progress.”

According to the Russian leader, competition for leadership in the AI sector is already unfolding between states and transnational corporations.

Putin said Russia has several strengths in this area, including scientific expertise, qualified personnel, strong educational institutions, and energy resources necessary for large-scale AI infrastructure.

“Russia possesses the necessary personnel to solve tasks of this level,” he stated, adding that the country’s academic science sector is ready to address complex AI challenges.

The President also emphasized the importance of energy in AI development.

“The development of artificial intelligence requires enormous energy consumption,” Putin said. “Russia undoubtedly has competitive advantages here as well, including advanced nuclear energy technologies, hydro generation, and traditional energy sources.”

He stressed that AI development also requires substantial financing and noted that Russia is among the few countries capable of creating sovereign AI platforms.

“At the same time, we fully understand that working jointly with our friends and partners is of enormous importance,” Vladimir Putin said. “The combination of efforts can produce tremendous results.”

The Russian President warned that artificial intelligence is already transforming political processes, healthcare, education, and labor markets, while entire professions may disappear due to automation.

“These processes are irreversible and inevitable. Progress does not stand still,” he said. “We need to be prepared for upcoming changes and, even better, use them as a driver of accelerated economic growth.”

Putin also announced that Russia plans to host a high-level international meeting on artificial intelligence next year to discuss sovereign AI models, computing infrastructure, and adaptation of technologies to local needs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum had kicked off in Astana under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”