Viktor Druzin pockets another medal at Junior Artistic Swimming Championships

During the competition, Viktor Druzin secured third place on the podium. He won the bronze medal in the free routine, scoring 257.1201 points.

Russia's Zakhar Trofimov won gold with 267.0426 points, while Spain's Eneko Sanchez Aguilar took silver with 264.4163 points.

It is worth noting that Viktor Druzin had previously won bronze in the technical routine as well.

Kazakhstan's Aldiyar Ramazanov and Yasmina Islamova finished second in the mixed duet free routine and also placed second in the acrobatic routine.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan earned a silver medal at the Championships.