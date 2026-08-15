Kazakh duo makes history with silver at World Artistic Swimming Championships

In the mixed duet free routine final, the Kazakh duo scored 248.1058 points to take second place.

This medal is historic for Kazakhstan – no Kazakh junior pair had ever achieved such a result in the mixed duet before.

The top three results are:

Arlet Arnan Santacruz / Eneko Sanchez Aguilar (Spain) – 263.2992 points Aldiyar Ramazanov / Yasmine Islamova (Kazakhstan) – 248.1058 points Heizo Aitaka / Manami Dodo (Japan) – 246.9850 points

This is Kazakhstan's second medal at the tournament. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won bronze in the men's solo technical event.

As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan’s national team achieved a strong result at the tournament.