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    Kazakh duo makes history with silver at World Artistic Swimming Championships

    20:23, 15 August 2026

    Kazakh synchronized swimmers Aldiyar Ramazanov and Yasmina Islamova won silver medals at the World Aquatics Junior Artistic Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Development Directorate.

    Yasmina Islamova
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    In the mixed duet free routine final, the Kazakh duo scored 248.1058 points to take second place.

    This medal is historic for Kazakhstan – no Kazakh junior pair had ever achieved such a result in the mixed duet before.

    The top three results are:

    1. Arlet Arnan Santacruz / Eneko Sanchez Aguilar (Spain) – 263.2992 points
    2. Aldiyar Ramazanov / Yasmine Islamova (Kazakhstan) – 248.1058 points
    3. Heizo Aitaka / Manami Dodo (Japan) – 246.9850 points

    This is Kazakhstan's second medal at the tournament. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won bronze in the men's solo technical event.

    As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan’s national team achieved a strong result at the tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Swimming Hungary Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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