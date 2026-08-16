Kazakhstan bags third medal in Budapest

The Kazakh squad scored 203.0926 points in the acrobatic routine, finishing second.

Kazakhstan was represented by Yasmina Islamova, Dayana Jamanchalova, Sofiya Ichshenko, Makpal Kalmurza, Polina Merzlyakova, Aldiyar Ramazanov, Aiganym Saim, Anastasia Voronkova, Takhmina Zairova, and Salima Akylbek.

Russia claimed gold with 232.2147 points, while Belarus took bronze with 200.9777.

Kazakhstan now has three medals overall. Earlier, Viktor Druzin secured bronze, while Yasmina Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov captured silver in the mixed event.