Vice President opens Al-Farabi international symposium in Almaty

The initiative to hold a recurring symposium on Abu Nasr al-Farabi's philosophical and scientific heritage was put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This year’s scientific forum is taking place at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.

At the opening ceremony, Erlan Karin read a welcoming address from the Head of State. In his message to forum participants, the President emphasized the importance of studying and popularizing the progressive ideas of great thinkers among the younger generation, as well as understanding them within the context of modern science.

"Al-Farabi promoted timeless human values, leaving behind a unique legacy. His teachings on the wise individual and the virtuous society remain as relevant today as ever. Al-Farabi's views fully align with the concepts of 'Taza Qazaqstan' and 'Adal Azamat,' which have become integral to our national identity," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted in his message.

Addressing the symposium, the Vice President noted that Al-Farabi's ideas are gaining particular importance in the current era of globalization and technological progress. According to Erlan Karin, the heritage of such prominent thinkers as Al-Farabi, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, and Abai is of great interest to academia and remains deeply significant in strengthening society's spiritual and moral foundations.

Photo: Akorda

Furthermore, the Vice President underscored that the symposium dedicated to Al-Farabi's ideas will become a regular scientific platform.

"The President instructed that international symposia dedicated to the legacy of Yassawi and Al-Farabi be held regularly in Turkistan and Almaty. The two events will take turns every two years. In this way, research into our strategic and spiritual heritage moves to a systematic and institutional level. In other words, Kazakhstan has begun a consistent and comprehensive study and promotion of its historical and spiritual legacy, signaling qualitative changes in the educational sphere," Karin said.

During the forum, participants discussed the role of Al-Farabi's philosophical teachings in the context of global humanitarian dialogue and promoting universal human values.

Photo: Akorda

The event brought together more than 150 Kazakh and international scholars, researchers, experts, and representatives of leading international organizations.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan commemorated Al-Farabi at ICESCO headquarters.