Kazakhstan commemorates Al-Farabi at ICESCO headquarters

The meeting on Thursday served as a natural follow-up to the art exhibition entitled “The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi,” held at ICESCO Headquarters from 2 to 4 February 2026. The exhibition was created by Zhanuzak Mussapir, a distinguished Kazakh artist, State Prize laureate, honored worker of culture, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. During the exhibition, as a tribute to the great thinker of the Islamic world, the artist donated to ICESCO a series of paintings depicting scenes from the life of Al-Farabi.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

At the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to transfer the paintings to the Organization’s permanent collection. The works were solemnly installed at ICESCO’s Headquarters in Rabat, lending the premises a distinctive cultural ambiance and a unique aesthetic character.

The Director-General of ICESCO was also presented with a medal and an honorary certificate from the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the organization of the exhibition.

Both sides emphasized that the donation of the artworks symbolizes the shared Islamic heritage that unites peoples and reflects Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to promoting the legacy of the great philosopher on the international stage.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on current priorities in Kazakhstan–ICESCO cooperation and identified concrete areas for further collaboration in the fields of education, science, and culture.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan's cultural traditions had been recognized as Islamic World Heritage.