Venezuelan quake death toll reaches 920

He also said that around 50,000 people are still unaccounted for.

According to Rodriguez, a dedicated online platform launched to help locate missing persons had received more than 50,000 reports by midday Friday.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency following back-to-back powerful earthquakes which struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas.

The UN is mobilizing assistance and working closely with the government and aid partners in response to the Venezuela earthquake emergency.