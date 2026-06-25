Twin powerful quakes rock Venezuela, state of emergency declared

Rodriguez also said that the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia has been closed after sustaining severe damage.

She said school classes have been cancelled and metro and rail services suspended, along with non-essential activities.

Rodriguez also said she had ordered the activation of the military’s General Staff, to be led by the commander general of the Bolivarian National Guard.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has acknowledged that some people are in desperate circumstances, adding that the government is working to “activate aid and rescue efforts”.

Cabello said that the Altamira neighbourhood in the capital, Caracas, is facing an “alarming situation”, with several buildings reported to have collapsed. He urged motorists to clear the roads to allow emergency services to carry out rescue operations and treat the injured.

WATCH: Moment powerful 7+ magnitude earthquake (terremoto) causes major damage at Caracas Airport, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/2kd7oNFxbs — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 24, 2026

Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026

Así se vio el Terremoto en caracas VENEZUELA, La pastora se rumora que los temblores continuarán así que todos permanezcan en un lugar seguro y aseguren a sus familiares, DIOS TIENE EL CONTROL😖🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aeG9vB7oXT — BAEZ👑 (@Baeztvshow) June 24, 2026

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the first magnitude 7.2 earthquake had its epicentre west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 km (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22km (14 miles).

The USGS reported an even larger magnitude 7.5 earthquake just a minute later, with a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and an epicentre 16km (10 miles) southwest of Moron.

It also estimates that the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.

Authorities did not immediately provide official estimates for deaths or injuries.