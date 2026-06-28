Venezuelan earthquake death toll climbs to 1,430

He said the disaster has also left 3,238 people injured and affected 3,142 families.

Authorities have recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks since the twin earthquakes, which measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, according to the latest official update on the national emergency.

Rodriguez expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said search-and-rescue operations remain underway, with thousands of personnel continuing to work around the clock.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency following back-to-back powerful earthquakes which struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas.

The UN is mobilizing assistance and working closely with the government and aid partners in response to the Venezuela earthquake emergency.