Venezuela twin quakes death toll rises to 164

The 7.5-magnitude quake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900 when a 7.7-magnitude quake struck offshore.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quakes originated at a depth of about 10 kilometers, with the epicenter located west of the coastal town of Morón. The violent tremors shook Caracas, toppling several buildings and leaving widespread destruction.

Earlier, it was reported that Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez had declared a state of emergency following back-to-back powerful earthquakes which struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas.