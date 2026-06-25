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    Venezuela twin quakes death toll rises to 164

    15:39, 25 June 2026

    Acting President Delcy Rodríguez says the earthquakes have killed at least 164 people and injured 971, Al Jazeera reported.

    Venezuela twin quakes death toll rises to 164
    Photo credit: Video screenshot/ World Source News @Worldsource24 / X

    The 7.5-magnitude quake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900 when a 7.7-magnitude quake struck offshore.

    According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quakes originated at a depth of about 10 kilometers, with the epicenter located west of the coastal town of Morón. The violent tremors shook Caracas, toppling several buildings and leaving widespread destruction.

    Earlier, it was reported that Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez had declared a state of emergency following back-to-back powerful earthquakes which struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas.

     

    World News Earthquake Venezuela Natural disasters Latin America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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