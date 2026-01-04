Venezuela names acting president after Maduro detention

The decision was read on national radio and television by Supreme Court magistrate Tania D’Amelio. “It is ordered that the citizen Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez, executive vice president of the republic, assume and exercise in the capacity of acting President all the powers, duties and faculties inherent to the position of President,” the ruling stated, adding that the mandate “should be exercised immediately.”

According to the court, the move is intended “to ensure the continuity of administration and the comprehensive defense of the nation.” The ruling did not declare Maduro permanently unable to perform his duties, noting that deliberations will continue to determine the applicable legal framework in a situation where the president is “forcibly absent.”

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that U.S. authorities detained Maduro and his wife during an operation inside Venezuela.

Speaking at a news conference, Trump said the United States would administer the country on an interim basis until what he described as a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could be carried out. He added that the United States did not want to oversee a change that would lead to “the same situation that we have had for a long period of time.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that hours after the reported capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, U.S. President Donald Trump shared an image showing Maduro restrained aboard the U.S. Navy assault ship USS Iwo Jima.