Trump posts image of Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima after reported detention

The photo, posted on Truth Social, shows the 63-year-old leader wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants. He appears blindfolded with dark eyewear and headphones, holding a plastic water bottle, with his hands appearing to be cuffed.\

The image was shared several hours after what was described as a U.S. military operation that resulted in Maduro’s detention.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. president said on Truth Social that U.S. forces, working alongside U.S. law enforcement, had carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela and that President Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.