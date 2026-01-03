Venezuelan President and his wife captured and flown out of the country – Trump

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow, wrote the U.S president on his Truth Social social network.

Trump also wrote that there will be a News Conference today at 11 a.m., at Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, amid rising tensions with the United States.