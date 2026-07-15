Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 4,734

Official figures show that 16,740 people have been injured, while rescue teams have saved 6,462 individuals. However, 17,907 people remain without homes in the aftermath of the disaster.

Since the earthquakes hit on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 1,275 aftershocks.

Earlier, it was reported that Jorge Rodriguez had announced on Monday that the death count had climbed to 4,561, with 16,740 injured.