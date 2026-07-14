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    Venezuela quakes claim 4,561 lives

    08:53, 14 July 2026

    The devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 continue to leave a heavy toll. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced Monday that the death count has climbed to 4,561, with 16,740 injured, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Venezuela quakes claim 4,561 lives
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    In his post on social media, he said 107 temporary camps were established, housing 20,231 displaced people.

    17,907 residents remain without permanent housing.

    856 buildings were reported damaged.

    30,989 Venezuelan responders, 30,692 volunteers, 2,471 rescuers from abroad are assisting in affected areas.

    1,254 aftershocks were recorded since the magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 quakes hit on June 24.

    On Sunday he announced the death toll climbed to 4,490.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Venezuela World News Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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