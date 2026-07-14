Venezuela quakes claim 4,561 lives

In his post on social media, he said 107 temporary camps were established, housing 20,231 displaced people.

17,907 residents remain without permanent housing.

856 buildings were reported damaged.

30,989 Venezuelan responders, 30,692 volunteers, 2,471 rescuers from abroad are assisting in affected areas.

1,254 aftershocks were recorded since the magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 quakes hit on June 24.

On Sunday he announced the death toll climbed to 4,490.