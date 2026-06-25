Vargas, Manzambi lead Switzerland into World Cup knockout stage

The match took place at BC Place Stadium. Switzerland broke the deadlock just after half-time, with Ruben Vargas scoring in the 46th minute. Johan Manzambi doubled Switzerland’s lead in the 57th minute, putting his side firmly in control.

Canada pulled one back in the 76th minute through Promise David, but the hosts were unable to equalize and suffered their first defeat of the group stage.

The victory lifted Switzerland to seven points, securing its place in the World Cup knockout stages. Canada finished the group stage with four points.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Croatia had secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto, keeping their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes alive.



