Croatia edges Panama to stay alive

Ante Budimir (54’) finished at the back post after a precise low cross from Josip Stanišić.

Dominik Livaković tipped José Luis Rodríguez’s header onto the bar in the first half to deny Panama.

Marco Pašalić nearly doubled Croatia’s lead but was denied by Orlando Mosquera before firing the rebound wide.

Panama impressed in the first half, creating several dangerous chances.

Despite their attacking intent, they couldn’t break through Livaković’s inspired goalkeeping to claim a maiden World Cup point.

Victory coincided with Luka Modrić marking his 200th international appearance.

The result kick-starts Croatia’s campaign, giving them momentum heading into their next Group L clash.

To note, Ghana’s inspired defensive effort secured a 0-0 draw against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026.