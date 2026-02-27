EN
    Uzbekistan’s seven more objects included in ICESCO Lists

    02:40, 27 February 2026

    The 13th Session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee took place in Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Following the sitting, seven of the nine objects of tangible and intangible heritage of Uzbekistan were included in the ICESCO's tentative tangible and intangible heritage lists.

    Among them are four intangible heritage elements, such as the art of woodcarving, miniatures, calligraphy, as well as books and tahzib and three monuments of tangible cultural heritage, the Ancient Termez Complex, the historical Shakhrisabz Complex, and the historical Mizdakhkan Complex.

    26 sites and elements of Uzbekistan are included in the ICESCO lists.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan adds two new sites to UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

