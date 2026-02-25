Kazakhstan adds two new sites to UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List

The fact that these two sites entered jointly the list reflects cultural diversity of Kazakhstan, as well as demonstrates that Islamic and Christian traditions have historically developed in parallel and harmoniously, influencing each other. Inclusion of the mosque and the cathedral is a crucial step in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. This move creates the foundation for preparing nomination documents in strict compliance with UNESCO procedures and requirements, Karin wrote on Facebook.

The Jarkent Mosque is a unique monument of religious architecture of the late 19th century. It is also a vivid example of combining Islamic architectural traditions with East Asian construction styles.

The Ascension Cathedral, known for its engineering and artistic techniques, it is an outstanding example of early 20th-century Orthodox wooden architecture.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is set to nominate the Sorok batyrov Kryma (Forty batyrs of Crimea) epic cycle for the UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.