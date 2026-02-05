Uzbekistan’s President to pay state visit to Pakistan

In Islamabad, the Uzbek leader is reported to hold talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The visit will also feature the first meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council.

The parties are set to focus on strengthening political dialogue, intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary ties between the two nations, expanding business and interregional cooperation, boosting bilateral trade, and advancing joint projects in industry, transport, infrastructure, and tourism.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges and current international and regional issues are also on the agenda.

Following the talks, the sides plan to sign a Joint Declaration and a package of agreements.

President Mirziyoyev is also expected to attend a business forum involving leading entrepreneurs from both countries.

As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Feb.4.