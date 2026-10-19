Uzbekistan’s population increases by nearly 700,000 in one year

The National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan identifies Samarkand region as having the country’s largest population, with 4.46 million residents. Fergana region ranks second with 4.29 million, followed by Tashkent region with 3.8 million.

Syrdarya region has the smallest population among the country’s regions, with around 965,400 residents.

The capital, Tashkent, has a population of 3.28 million, according to the latest figures.

Earlier, Uzbekistan announced the preliminary results of its population census. It was also reported that the annual number of births had fallen below 900,000 for the first time since 2020.