Uzbekistan announces preliminary results of population census

Currently, the country’s population has reached 39,047,321, doubling since the 1989 census. The census survey was conducted in line with the decree of the President of Uzbekistan to build a demographic and socioeconomic database.

Ethnic composition stands as follows: 89.4% are Uzbeks, 3.3% — Tajiks, 2.2% — Karakalpaks, 1.8% — Kazakhs, 1.6% — Russians, 0.6% — Kyrgyz, and 0.5% — Turkmen.

91.3% of residents identified Uzbek as their native language.

Originally planned for 2022, the census was postponed due to the pandemic, then rescheduled for 2026–2027. The first stage of the census was carried out between January 15–31, 2026, and the second between February 4–28, 2026. Data was collected through online surveys and door-to-door enumeration.

As written before, Japan’s population fell to 123 mln in 2025.