Uzbekistan births drop below 900,000 for first time since 2000

According to the National Statistics Committee, last year, the number of births in the country fell below 900,000 for the first time since 2020, and a decline in birth rates was recorded for the second year in a row.

As of January 1, 2026, the number of permanently settled population of Uzbekistan reached 38,236,70, 1.8% up compared to 2025.

At the same time, the number of arrivals from foreign countries amounted to 1,159 people, while the number of departures to foreign countries was 10,117 people.

267,100 marriages and 46,900 divorces were registered across the country in the reporting period.

