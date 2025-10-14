Uzbekistan, Poland strengthen scientific cooperation in archeology

Prospects for further development of scientific cooperation between the National Center of Archaeology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan and the Faculty of Archaeology of the University of Warsaw were discussed during the talks. The parties discussed the implementation of advanced scientific methods, the exchange of experience, and the implementation of joint research projects.

Special attention was paid to the successful implementation of the “INASIA. The problem of the Upper Paleolithic in Western and Central Asia” project, carried out within the framework of an ERC Consolidator grant under the supervision of Professor Małgorzata Kot of the University of Warsaw.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed on the establishment of an interdisciplinary laboratory of archaeological analysis based on the National Center of Archaeology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan in cooperation with the University of Warsaw. Scientists, teachers, researchers, and students from both countries will participate in the laboratory’s work.

As part of the reached agreements, Uzbekistan’s specialists will have access to specialized facilities and infrastructure of the new laboratory. Its advanced equipment will be financed by grant funds provided by the project budget.

