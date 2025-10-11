EU, Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in combating corruption 

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Agency and the European Union, as well as the effectiveness of ongoing joint initiatives and projects.

The sides also exchanged views on expanding collaboration in the use of artificial intelligence and innovative solutions, sharing experience with anti-corruption bodies of European countries, and supporting the activities of the Regional Research Center on Anti-Corruption Issues.

Representatives of the EU Delegation noted the successful implementation of anti-corruption reforms in Uzbekistan and expressed their readiness to continue supporting initiatives in this field, as well as to maintain a constructive dialogue with the Agency.

