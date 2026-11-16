Uzbekistan moves forward with plans to nominate Sarmishsay petroglyphs for UNESCO World Heritage List

The online meeting was organized at the initiative of Uzbekistan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO. It was attended by Benjamin Smith, Professor of Archaeology at the University of Western Australia and President of the ICOMOS International Scientific Committee for Rock Art.

Representatives of the National Commission of Uzbekistan for UNESCO, the Art and Culture Development Foundation, the Cultural Heritage Agency, the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and the Navoi Regional Hokimiyat also participated in the discussions.

Located in Navoi region, Sarmishsay is among Uzbekistan's most prominent rock art sites. Its extensive collection of petroglyphs dates back to different historical periods and reflects the cultural traditions and way of life of the region's ancient inhabitants. The site is considered an important source for understanding the historical and cultural heritage of Central Asia.

During the meeting, participants discussed the possibility of nominating Sarmishsay as a mixed World Heritage site, highlighting both the cultural significance of its ancient rock carvings and the natural value of the surrounding landscape.

Preparations for the nomination dossier will continue in line with international standards and recommendations provided by UNESCO experts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Issyk inscription and Mashkhur Zhusup collection had been added to the UNESCO Asia-Pacific register.