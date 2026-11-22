The visit agenda includes high-level negotiations in Amman, a bilateral business forum involving government officials and business leaders from both countries, as well as several other official events.

During the talks, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to elevate Uzbek-Jordanian relations and expand cooperation in trade, investment and economic development. Particular focus will be placed on strengthening partnerships in key sectors, including textiles, mining, chemicals, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

The leaders will also explore opportunities to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation and promote tourism exchanges between the two nations.

Following talks, a number of bilateral agreements and cooperation documents will be signed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Abdullah II arrived in Kazakhstan on an official state visit at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev described Jordan as Kazakhstan's reliable partner in the Arab world.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception, noting that Kazakhstan and Jordan share longstanding relations and mutual respect, as well as a common commitment to promoting peace and stability.