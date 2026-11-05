Tokayev: Jordan is Kazakhstan's reliable partner in Arab world

During the talks, the Head of State described King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein’s official visit to Kazakhstan as a testament to the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries, according to the press service of Akorda.

“Jordan is our time-tested and reliable partner in the Arab world. Over the last years, our partnership has gained a new momentum. We are proud of firm political dialogue that we maintain at different levels. Last year was very special in our bilateral relations as we paid reciprocal visits. The Joint Statement that we adopted and many documents signed between our ministries, agencies and businesses made powerful boost to our multifaceted cooperation,” the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the practical implementation of the agreements reached in all areas of mutual interest. He noted that economic cooperation remains one of the key drivers of relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan. There is also considerable potential to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including by strengthening academic and scientific ties and increasing tourist flows in both directions.

The Head of State also highlighted the convergence of the two countries’ approaches to current international and regional issues and praised the King of Jordan’s contribution to strengthening friendly ties and bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.

“Under your visionary leadership, the Kingdom has earned wide respect as an indispensable voice of balance and steadfast guardian of peace in the Middle East and beyond. In that vein, Kazakhstan highly values the Aqaba process, launched by Your Majesty more than a decade ago. It is a great honor to co-host first-ever meeting of this format in Central Asia. The theme of the session on Security in the field of Artificial Intelligence is particularly timely. I believe it will bring a valuable perspective from our region and add new strength to our joint efforts for peace and security,” the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that the King of Jordan arrived in Astana on an official visit.