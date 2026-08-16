Uzbekistan, Japan expand cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, Director of Uzatom, and Abe Eimitsu, Head of the Japanese delegation and Deputy Director of the Office for International Nuclear Energy Cooperation at METI, emphasized the importance of strengthening energy security, developing nuclear technologies, and exchanging experience in this field.

The parties discussed in detail the prospects for developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of implementing joint projects in nuclear technologies and related industries.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Japan discussed cooperation in science and technology.