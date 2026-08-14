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    Uzbekistan and Japan discuss cooperation in science and technology

    22:42, 14 August 2026

    First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan, Sardor Rajabov, met with a delegation led by the State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, Sasaki Hajime, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan and Japan discuss cooperation in science and technology
    Photo source: UzA

    The parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the two countries in science, technology, and innovation, as well as prospects for its further development.

    Special attention was paid to smart city technologies, support for joint scientific research, innovative projects, the expansion of internship programs for young scientists, and the development of interuniversity cooperation.

    In addition, the participants exchanged views on pilot projects implemented in Tashkent, scientific initiatives under the SATREPS program, and prospects for cooperation during the International Week of Innovative Ideas.

    Following the meeting, priority areas for developing scientific and technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan were identified.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are strengthening cooperation in transboundary water management.

    World News Uzbekistan Japan Central Asia Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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