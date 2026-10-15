Uzbekistan imposes life sentence for sexual abuse of children under 14

Under the new legislation, individuals convicted of raping a child younger than 14 years old can face up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law.

"Everyone who causes harm and suffering to a child will be held accountable, from employees of educational institutions to relatives who commit violence. There will be no leniency for any crime resulting in the death of a child," Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, wrote on Telegram.

She also noted that no statute of limitations will apply to such crimes.

Previously, the rape of a person under the age of 14 was punishable by 15 to 20 years of imprisonment.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan was expected to adopt a unified program to prevent domestic abuse.

In October 2025, Kyrgyzstan enacted legislation toughening penalties for crimes related to domestic violence, underscoring a broader push to address gender-based violence and protect women’s rights and is considering introducing life sentence for femicide.