Kazakhstan to adopt a unified program to prevent domestic abuse

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized local authorities and public activists who “stay aside from the prevention of domestic violence.” In his opinion, the work in this area has not been coordinated sufficiently.

According to the President, the educational system of Kazakhstan used to focus more on teaching, while the area of ​​upbringing lacks a systemic approach.

“Last year the schools launched Birtutas Tarbie (Integrated Upbringing) program. Its adoption is only the beginning. Now this document should be implemented at all public educational institutions. Private schools should also be guided with this document in the future. Upbringing work must cover all children. Only then, this initiative will gain a nationwide character,” the President noted.

He highlighted that the final goal of this project is to upbring a patriotic, well-educated and creative generation complying with the ideals of Adal Azamat (Fair Citizen) concept. In this regard, the Head of State expressed support to the proposition of the Qurultay members to name this program as Adal Azamat.