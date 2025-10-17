Kyrgyzstan toughens penalties for domestic violence

The document aims to improve the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's international obligations to combat violence against women in accordance with:

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women (UN General Assembly resolution 48/104 of 20 December 1993);

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (resolution 34/180 of 18 December 1979);

Clause 25.2 of Goal 8 of the National Action Plan for Achieving Gender Equality for 2022–2024, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 513 of September 16, 2022.

The law provides amendments to the Code of Offenses and the Law "On the Protection and Defense against Domestic Violence" aimed at strengthening penalties and preventing such acts. In particular:

The term of administrative arrest for domestic violence has been increased from 7 to 14 days;

Prohibitions and/or restrictions with electronic monitoring, imposed by the court for up to three months, have been introduced;

Article 70 "Domestic Violence" has been supplemented with the new term "stalking";

Failure to complete a correctional program or comply with court-imposed restrictions with electronic monitoring is punishable by arrest for a period of 7 to 14 days;

The powers of internal affairs agencies to conduct a risk assessment for each notification of domestic violence have been established.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan is to ban service charges in cafes and restaurants starting 2026.