Uzbekistan hands over copies of historical mausoleum drawings to Kazakhstan

The Kazakh side received copies of rare documents, architectural drawings, and photographs from the 1920s–1950s related to the mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi and Rabia Sultan Begim in Turkestan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Many of these materials had not previously been introduced into academic circulation and are considered to hold significant cultural and historical value.

Earlier, the leaders visited the Memorial Complex, the regional Situation Center in Bukhara and held an informal meeting in Bukhara.