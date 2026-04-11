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    Uzbekistan hands over copies of historical mausoleum drawings to Kazakhstan

    17:16, 11 April 2026

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev handed over a collection of valuable archival materials to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during their informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev handed over a collection of valuable archival materials to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during their informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh side received copies of rare documents, architectural drawings, and photographs from the 1920s–1950s related to the mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi and Rabia Sultan Begim in Turkestan.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev handed over a collection of valuable archival materials to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during their informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Many of these materials had not previously been introduced into academic circulation and are considered to hold significant cultural and historical value.

    Earlier, the leaders visited the Memorial Complex, the regional Situation Center in Bukhara and held an informal meeting in Bukhara. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan President Kazakhstan Central Asia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Historical monuments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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