Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen expert cooperation

During the talks, the parties discussed key priorities of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the focus was on coordinating analytical research, exchanging expert assessments on regional security and sustainable development, and exploring prospects for launching joint projects.

Particular attention was paid to developing institutional ties and expanding professional interaction between the expert communities of the two countries.

Following the meeting, a schedule of joint activities for the near term was agreed upon, including expert consultations, thematic roundtables, and analytical sessions.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation, which will lay the foundation for the systematic development of expert exchanges, the strengthening of partnership ties, and the formulation of coordinated approaches to key regional agenda issues.

Previously, it was reported Uzbekistan and Tajikistan cement the strategic energy partnership.