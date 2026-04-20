Uzbekistan and Tajikistan cement strategic energy partnership

Issues of deepening economic cooperation, expanding industrial interaction, and realizing new opportunities in the oil and gas sector were discussed at the meeting.

The parties noted the strategic nature of the partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, based on mutual trust and friendly relations.

The delegation members expressed interest in Uzbekneftegaz JSC’s products, discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, and stressed the importance of market principles in economic relations.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan trade turnover had hit $1 billion.