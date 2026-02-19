Uzbekistan and Tajikistan set to strengthen rail freight cooperation

The two countries will now process over six pairs of freight trains daily at border checkpoints.

The deal was reached during talks between Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways JSC, and Komil Jumakhon, head of Tajikistan Railways.

Discussions also focused on boosting the overall volume of bilateral freight transport, speeding up wagon transfers at border stations, resolving operational challenges in cargo logistics.

Enhanced rail connectivity is expected to support expanding trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

As stated there, Tajikistan is one of Uzbekistan’s top 20 trading partners.

Bilateral trade turnover reached 912.3 million US dollars in 2025, underscoring the importance of efficient transport links for regional growth.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are also keen to boost rail freight to 60 mln tons.