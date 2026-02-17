Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to boost rail freight to 60 mln tons

The sides highlighted the strategic importance of the rail service between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, its key role in the development of trade and economic ties, international transit and regional transport integration and significant potential for further rail freight growth and raising efficiency of logistic routes.

Last year rail freight volume reached 32.3 million tons, up 16% from 2024.

The countries developed a joint action plan to upgrade infrastructure at Saryagash, Oasis, and Syrdarya junctions, to complete the Darbaza–Maktaral section and synchronize repair works and improve control procedures.

It is planned to increase from 36 to 40 train pairs per day through Saryagash, expand from 2 to 10 train pairs via Oasis and open up to 10 train pairs after Darbaza–Maktaral through Syrdaria.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also agreed on measures to ensure uninterrupted grain shipments through Saryagash to Central Asia and Afghanistan.

As written before, a container train carrying 12,300 tons of feed flour was dispatched from Kazakhstan to China with the support of Prodcorporation.