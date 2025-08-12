Uzbekistan and Switzerland to produce high-quality mineral fertilizers from waste

The Association of Leather and Footwear Producers of Uzbekistan, together with Swiss Grow, is launching a major project.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the implementation of the project and the first steps in this direction. In particular, the project plans to produce high-quality mineral fertilizers for agriculture from waste generated during the processing of leather products. Previously, such waste was mainly disposed of without bringing economic benefits.

According to the Head of the Association’s Press Service, Aziz Kattayev, the technologies offered by Swiss Grow will turn this waste into a valuable resource, while simultaneously solving the problems of environmental protection and providing the agricultural sector with local, environmentally friendly fertilizers.

According to experts, this initiative will not only bring economic benefits, but also enhance Uzbekistan’s authority in the international arena. The transformation of leather industry waste into valuable fertilizers is an essential step towards the rational use of resources and a sustainable future.

